Head pastor of Assemblies of God Church Victory Centre at Ahafo Goaso, Rev. Dr. Johnson Nuako Nyametumi is worried about how duty bearers in the region were unable to give the Ghana Month initiative the needed publicity.

He said this when the church had a local food exhibition and fun games.

The pastor explained to Adom News that, the promotion of the Ghana Month Initiative in the region was virtually non-existent compared to other regions.

According to him, duty bearers in the region did not put much effort into promoting the laudable initiative which is bad.

He mentioned that, in subsequent years ahead, measures and effective promotion must be conducted in the region to ensure residents get the needed benefits.

A Medical Officer at Goaso Government Hospital and also a church member, Dr. Amankwatia Evans appealed to Ghanaians to consume local foods because they are nutritious and good for their health compared to foreign dishes.

To him, there are many benefits one will derive from eating local foods, therefore there is a need to do so.

