Ahafo Kenyasi gets Memorial Foundation to improve girl child education

A Foundation has been launched at Kenyasi in the Ahafo Region to improve girl child education and sanitation.

The foundation was established in memory of the late Kwadwo Poku by his children and other family members.

The inaugural ceremony of the Kwadwo Poku Memorial Foundation was attended by the family of the late Kwadwo Poku, chiefs, Asutifi North MP, former DCE, clergy, educationists, students, and many others.

One of the children of the late Kwadwo Poku, Dr. Adu Poku explained to Adom News that during their father’s lifetime, education and proper sanitation were his foremost priorities, hence the establishment of the foundation.

According to him, the Foundation will provide the needed support to girls to see maximum improvement in their education at all levels. Aside from this, the Foundation will build a well-furnished library.

Meanwhile, one of the Committee members for the Foundation, Nana Agyemang mentioned that the committee has put measures in place for the sustainability of the Foundation.

He used the opportunity to appeal to residents to support them to help improve girl child education and sanitation in Kenyasi.

