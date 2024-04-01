The shrine Gborbu Wulomo in Nungua is defending itself against calls for the arrest of its 63-year-old priest over the marriage to a minor.

The controversy erupted following the marriage ceremony held on March 20, sparking widespread outrage and demands for the traditional priest, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII’s prosecution.

According to the Gborbu Wulomo temple, Naa Yomo Ayemuade has been designated to attend to one of the 99 deities of the Ga-Adangbe group, which necessitates her being a virgin.

This requirement led to the decision to publicly conduct the marriage ceremony to ensure her purity was maintained and to safeguard her from sexual violation by men.

A spokesperson for the temple, Nii Bortey Kofi Frankwa II, explained that the selection of 12-year-old Naa Yomo Ayemuade by Gborbu Wulomo is a spiritual practice that began six years ago.

She is expected to fulfill a role within the shrine that is traditionally reserved only for virgins.

According to him, the critics who have cried foul over the development do not appreciate the tenets of the Ga-Dangbe tradition.

“When somebody makes such a call it comes from a point of ignorance. Because first, you need to come closer and ask so that you will appreciate what it is but not take hook line, and sinker what is being said,” he said at a press conference.

“Because it goes beyond what is being preached out there. It is deeper than what is being preached. It is deeper for our spirituality.”

Meanwhile, the Chief of Sempe and Mankralo of the Ga State, Nii Adotey Otintor II condemned the marriage by the priest.

Speaking to JoyNews, the traditional leader called on the youth of the area to resist this development as it will dent the reputation of the townfolk.

READ ALSO: