The newly confirmed District Chief Executive (DCE) for Garu District of the Upper East Region, Hon Ali Haruna, has called for peace and unity ahead of the December 7 general elections.

In an exclusive interview with Adom News Upper East regional correspondent, Halidu Dasmani, Ali Haruna emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and urged the youth to refrain from any actions that could disrupt the electoral process.

During the interview, Hon. Ali Haruna expressed his commitment to working diligently for the development of the Garu District.

He stressed that, the focus should be on development projects to improve the lives of the people, and he pledged to oversee all government projects in the district effectively.

He assured that he would serve the District Assembly without discrimination and emphasized that his doors are open to all residents of the Garu District.

Ali Haruna expressed his appreciation to the Zugraana the overlord of Kusaug Traditional Area Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II for his support and also appreciated the Assembly members who gave him 100 percent endorsement during his confirmation as a DCE.

He also thanked the NPP parliamentary candidate for Garu constituency, Mrs Georgina Azumah Lardi for her support and also the NPP constituency party executives who also supported his nomination as a District Chief Executive.

He finally call for support from individuals within the district to be able to deliver.