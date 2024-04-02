The Chairman of the Heal Komfo Anokye (Teaching Hospital) project team, Sammy Adu Boakye is calling out the government and state institutions for their insensitivity towards the health needs of ordinary Ghanaians.

Adu Boakye is frustrated that the state that has been derelict in its responsibility to ensure health facilities have the required infrastructure, equipment and supplies to run efficiently, is slapping heavy taxes on solicited donations to support the same health facilities.

He presents a Ghana Revenue Authority tax bill of GHȼ1,714,265.13 issued on March 25, 2024 at the Tema Port, which he says is the tax for 10 containers of tiles.

“How do we pay duty and other taxes to the government when we are doing what successive governments have ignored for seventy years by asking for money from ordinary Ghanaians? I have written to his majesty to intervene. Nana nya nkwa daa.

“It’s a pity…. 1.8 million cedis for 10 containers of tiles, not to mention electrical and plumbing materials yet to come. Letters written to the finance minister through the chief director nearly two months ago are yet to be acknowledged.

“Demmurage charges have already been set, which are about 1500 USD a day.

“What this posture means is that subsequent materials will still have to be paid for. I should appeal to ice water sellers, market women, shoemakers, etc. to donate towards a project for it to be taxed??’ “Just look at that …” in Kweku Chains voice. I pray something comes out of this So we can save some money for other works.

“Albeit these setbacks, I extend sincere appreciation to our gallant donors who have demonstrated that they care about the health needs of the ordinary Ghanaian on the street. I will also continue to appeal to all well-meaning Ghanaians, both home and abroad, who are yet to donate to kindly come on board. To the many corporate institutions yet to respond to His Majesty’s call, we wait as you all prepare to come and donate generously to this great cause.

“This is for us and by us.

“To the management, board, all workers of KATH, thank you for the support.”

Boakye concluded with a resolve not to give up, stressing in the Akan language that the project is for the people and will be done. “YƐn dea, yƐ bƐyƐ.”

The Heal Komfo Anokye Project

This is a proposal to address the urgent need for infrastructural improvement at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Ghana’s second-largest teaching hospital.

Official project documents capture the present state of infrastructure at the facility as woefully unbefitting its status despite its reputation for providing quality and affordable healthcare services and conducting groundbreaking research.

It is part of Asantehene’s 25th Anniversary Legacy Projects.

“The state of the hospital wards at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital is a heartbreaking and sobering reality. Patients who come seeking medical care are met with a dilapidated and hazardous environment that offers little comfort, safety, or hope. Rusty and creaky beds, cracked and chipped floors, broken windows, and peeling paints are just a few of the distressing sights that greet patients and their families.

“The hospital’s lack of modern amenities, such as data networks, and the absence of ceiling works, nurses paging systems, and public address systems, only serve to exacerbate the already dire situation. It is a disheartening reality that no patient or family should have to face when seeking medical attention,” says the official project website.

