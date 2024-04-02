Founder and leader of Movement for Change has incurred the wrath of supporters of the New Patriotic Patiotic Party (NPP) for calling on Ghanaians to vote for a “Christian leader”.

He explained that, because Ghana is predominantly Christian nation, it is only prudent that a leader who embodies Christian values is elected President in the December general elections.

“As a predominantly Christian nation, as Christians, it is our responsibility that we elect a Christian leader, who is also a Christlike leader,” he stated while touting himself as the man to transform the country.

But Mr. Kyerematen’s stance has angered NPP activists since their flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is a Muslim.

They described his comment as divisive and against the religious inclusivity in Ghana politics.

NPP Director of Communications, Richard Ahiagbah called on Ghanaian to reject “this nation wrecking comment”.

Watch video below

We must unite to reject this nation-wrecking comment. Such dangerous rhetoric must not be tolerated, and we must denounce it whenever it rears its ugly head. Let us remember that we are one people. We do not have a Christian Ghana or a Muslim Ghana, just one united Ghana.… pic.twitter.com/b2GhewWDIu — Richard Ahiagbah (@RAahiagbah) April 1, 2024

