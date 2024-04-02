Founder and leader of Movement for Change has incurred the wrath of supporters of the New Patriotic Patiotic Party (NPP) for calling on Ghanaians to vote for a “Christian leader”.

He explained that, because Ghana is predominantly Christian nation, it is only prudent that a leader who embodies Christian values is elected President in the December general elections.

“As a predominantly Christian nation, as Christians, it is our responsibility that we elect a Christian leader, who is also a Christlike leader,” he stated while touting himself as the man to transform the country.

But Mr. Kyerematen’s stance has angered NPP activists since their flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is a Muslim.

They described his comment as divisive and against the religious inclusivity in Ghana politics.

NPP Director of Communications, Richard Ahiagbah called on Ghanaian to reject “this nation wrecking comment”.

