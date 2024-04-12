The leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has offered assurance to restructure retail market infrastructures across the country.

According to him, a significant portion of the country’s population is involved in trading or commerce in some capacity, stating that it is necessary for any government to prioritize the welfare of traders.

“I’ve committed that the first thing that I would ensure that government does is to completely revolutionize the retail market infrastructure in our country by building new market centres all over the country.”

His comment comes after certain parts of the Madina market were razed by a fire on Wednesday, April 10, resulting in the loss of a significant amount of property.

Most of the affected traders, who lost everything due to the fire outbreak, were too traumatized to be present at the scene two days after the fire.

During a visit to the Madina Market in the early hours of Friday, April 12, to sympathize with the affected traders, Mr Kyerematen stated that the responsibility of building modern market infrastructures does not solely fall on the government’s shoulders.

He pointed out that historically, the government has struggled to mobilize resources for building market centres. Instead, he proposed supporting the private sector by providing incentives to enable them to construct these market centres.

“But because they will receive government support, then the kind of lease arrangements and rentals will be regulated in such a way that the ordinary trader can afford that,” he added.

The former Trade and Industry Minister assured that these modern infrastructures will consist of a daycare centre, lorry park, clinic, fire tenders, and places of convenience to enhance the livelihood of traders.

He emphasized the vital role traders play in the economy, stating that access to affordable financing is crucial for their sustainability in trading.

“I also made a commitment that one of the first policy interventions I will introduce is to support the private sector to establish a traders bank, because if we have a traders bank, they understand the dynamics of trading and the traders who will be the owners of the bank, with the support of the government, will then have access to cheap credit and loan facilities,” he said.

The trader most severely affected by the fire outbreak, Wofa Yaw, expressed his confidence in Mr Kyerematen’s policy and urged Ghanaians to embrace his vision.

Bertha, another trader affected by the incident, took the opportunity to implore Ghanaians to come to their assistance.

She emphasized the urgent need to repair the roofing, especially with the rainy season approaching, and requested any other aid they could offer.

