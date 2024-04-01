Portia Acheampong Abronye, the wife of Bono Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman Kwame Baffoe ‘Abronye’ is set to contest the parliamentary primary in the Ejisu constituency.

With the election scheduled for April 13, 2024, it is an exercise to select a successor for late MP and Deputy Finance Minister, John Ampontuah Kumah.

This follows his untimely death on March 7, 2024.

In all, nine persons including former Ghana Football Association (GJA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi will be contesting the election.

Reports suggest four-time aspirant, Abena Pokuaa Boaitey, popularly known as ‘Ejisu Bronii’ is also staging her fifth come-back.

The Presiding Member(PM) of the Ejisu Municipal Assembly, Helena Mensah and former PM, Michael Owusu are also in the race.

Others include the Constituency Chairman, Kofi Agyapong and his second Vice, Kwabena Boateng as well as a lecturer at the Akenten Appiah Menkah University of Skills Training and Entreprenuerial Development (AAMUSTED), Dr Evans Duah.

Meanwhile, the late MP will be laid to rest on May 18. 2024.

ALSO READ: