Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi is contesting the upcoming parliamentary primaries in the Ejisu constituency following the passing of Member of Parliament, John Kumah.

According to him, he is more than qualified to contest as he originates from the constituency.

The former GFA boss highlighted his ties to the constituency and his eligibility to run and replace the late Deputy Finance Minister to continue his good works.

Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has set Saturday, April 13, 2024 to elect a candidate for the Ejisu constituency by-election following the sudden demise of the MP and Deputy Finance Minister, John Ampontuah Kumah on March 7.