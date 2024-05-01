The Savannah Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned actions taken by President Nana Addo Dankwa and the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, who also serves as the MP for the Damongo constituency.

They describe the action as disrespectful towards the King of Gonjaland and Gonja traditional authorities.

During the 1st anniversary celebrations of Yagbonwura, Bii-Kunuto Soale Jewu I, and the 48th Gonjaland Youth Association Annual Congress in Damongo, last Saturday, the King was allegedly instructed to rise and greet President Akufo-Addo.

Reports from various media outlets had implied that. the Overlord of Gonja, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale I, was prompted to stand and acknowledge the President during the event.

However, at a press conference organized by the Savannah Regional NDC, the party’s regional communication officer, R.A Jelilu, asserted that the President’s apparent disregard for the esteemed chieftaincy institution is increasingly unacceptable.

He noted that, Abu Jinapor forcibly seized a microphone from the Municipal Chief Executive for the President to speak, disregarding the program’s schedule.

He added that, the President left the event without listening to the speech of the Yagbonwura, which could have served as a reminder of past promises made to his constituents.

The NDC and some members of Gonjaland are therefore calling on President Nana Addo to apologize to the Chief and the Gonjaland Youth Association for disrupting the festivities.

