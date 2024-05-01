With unemployment at more than 50%, South Sudan needs to create more jobs. Growing trade in fruits and vegetables is one way that entrepreneurs, especially women and young people, can earn a better living.

That’s what more than 100 people discussed at the Symposium on Job Creation and Trade in South Sudan on 18 April in Juba.

Dhieu Mathok Diing Wol, Minister of Investment, said the country is working on policies that encourage business and government to work together to promote trade. Significant investment is needed to tackle major challenges like limited electricity, lack of infrastructure and an unsteady security environment.

The International Trade Centre (ITC) has made strides in supporting small businesses to create better jobs and develop international trade.

The symposium provided an opportunity to showcase the results of the ITC Jobs Creation and Trade Development Project so far:

more than 3,000 producers and traders of fruits and vegetables received training that included climate-smart farming, food safety and quality, and cooperative management

22 producer cooperatives were established, with seven formally registered

Food Safety Association of South Sudan was established and launched.

National Quality Policy of South Sudan was written

1,205 young people and women (70% female) received training in business management and entrepreneurship.

The project’s work has improved production and trading of fruits and vegetables, creating job opportunities for South Sudanese. The project also enhances domestic trade for fruits and vegetables, by holding trade fairs and fostering business contacts.

The Symposium drew participants from the Ministry Trade and Industry, the Ministry of Investment, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, and the South Sudan National bureau of Standards.

Among those in attendance were Kuol Daniel Ayulo, Under-secretary of the Ministry of Trade and Industry; Lothar Jaschke, Deputy Head of the European Union Delegation; and Aklile Habtemariam, ITC Country Manager for South Sudan. He gave opening remarks, followed by a keynote speech by Dhieu Mathok Diing Wol, Minister of Investment.

