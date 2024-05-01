The government, through the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), has disbursed an amount of GHS170,775,035.07 to various healthcare providers nationwide.

The amount released on April 30th, 2024, covers a diverse range of medical facilities from the healthcare system’s lower and upper tiers.

The NHIA in a public announcement on May 1 said the disbursement targets services rendered during January and February 2024 for lower-tier establishments.

“This payment covers predominantly claims of January and February 2024 for lower-tier facilities that form the majority of healthcare providers and up to November 2023 for upper-tier facilities and healthcare providers.”

NHIA management also extended warm wishes to all workers on the occasion of May Day, emphasizing the pivotal role they play in safeguarding the well-being of Ghanaian communities.

“This fulfills the NHIA’s mandate and ensures the continued provision of quality healthcare services to all citizens. Management of the NHIA thanks all credentialed healthcare facilities for their dedication to the well-being of our communities and wished all workers a Happy May Day.”