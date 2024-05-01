On 30 April 2024, Mr. Thanabordee Joothong, Charge d’affaires a.i., witnessed the signing ceremony of the usufruct contract between Hi-Tech Apparel Co. Ltd. and the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) represented by Mr. Wason Vitanakorn, Chief Executive Officer of Hi-Tech Apparel Co., Ltd. and Mr. Walid Gamal El-Din, Chairman of SCZONE, respectively. The said contract would allow the establishment of a sportswear factory in the West Qantara Industrial Zone in Ismalia in the near future.

Hi-Tech Apparel Co. Ltd. is a world-class leader in garment manufacturing and would consider to be the first Thai manufacturing company ever to invest and set up a factory in Egypt. The investment is expected to be around 20 million USD and create more than 1,500 jobs.

