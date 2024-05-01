The Asutifi North New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) in the Ahafo region has addressed its internal wrangling ahead of the December general elections.

NPP Secretary for Asutifi North Constituency, Emmanuel Duah said all issues have been successfully resolved.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Asutifi North Campaign Team in Kenyasi, Mr. Duah stated that following the intense internal disagreements post-polling and constituency elections, measures were swiftly taken by the constituency executives, District Chief Executive, and Member of Parliament to address these concerns.

According to him, all polling stations within the constituency have been visited by party executives to mitigate any potential conflicts that could lead to voter apathy.

Mr. Duah further asserted that if elections were held today, the NPP would secure a significant victory in Asutifi North.

Meanwhile, the Ahafo Regional Chairman for the NPP, Kwabena Owusu Sekyere, urged Ghanaians to choose Dr. Bawumia over John Mahama.

Mr. Sekyere argued that, Mahama’s lack of accountability should dissuade voters from supporting him, as he has nothing to lose if he fails to deliver on the promises.

