The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has scheduled Saturday, April 13, 2024, for the election of a parliamentary candidate for the Ejisu constituency by-election following the unfortunate passing of the MP and Deputy Finance Minister, John Ampontuah Kumah.

In a statement signed by the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, interested parliamentary hopefuls are to purchase and file their nomination forms between Tuesday, April 2, and Thursday, April 4, 2024, at the constituency party office.

As per the NPP’s directives, aspiring parliamentary candidates must obtain nomination forms after paying a non-refundable application fee of GHȼ3,000 in bankers draft made payable at the NPP headquarters in Accra.

Also, aspiring parliamentary candidates are required to pay a non-refundable filing fee of GHȼ35,000 in bankers draft.

However, the statement said women, youth (persons aged between 18 and 40 years), and Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) will benefit from a 50% rebate on the filing fees. Consequently, they will only need to pay a non-refundable filing fee of GHȼ17,500.

NPP’s approved timelines for Ejisu by-election

Opening of Nomination -Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Closing of Nomination -Thursday April 4, 2024

Election – Saturday April 13, 2024

The party also announced an Election Committee (EC) to supervise the process.

Members of the committee are:

Mr. Danquah Smith Butey- Chairman Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako – Vice Chairman Hon. Patricia Appiagyei Mad. Martha Kodua Mr. Evans Nimako – Secretary Chairperson of the Constituency Council of Elders; All Constituency Executives (Ex-officio members)

The NPP said it has also approved detailed rules and regulations to govern the conduct of the parliamentary primary election and would be made available to stakeholders.

The Electoral Commission is yet to announce a date for the by-election, while so far, only Kwasi Nyantekyi, former Ghana Football Association president, has publicly declared an interest in seeking to replace the late John Kumah.

The 1992 Constitution of Ghana mandates Clerk of Parliament to alert the EC of a vacancy within seven days, after which the EC has 30 days to conduct a by-election, or 60 days in case of the vacancy being occasioned by the death of an MP.

ALSO READ:

Rainstorm wrecks havoc at O’ SEC TEC and Korfikrom, 10 hospitalized

I won’t divorce my husband – Big Akwes’ wife speaks [watch]

Police Commander allegedly found dead in hotel room