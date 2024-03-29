10 people are reportedly receiving treatment at the Obuasi government hospital after a rainstorm wrecked havoc in the area.

According to reports, properties worth thousands of Ghana cedis have been destroyed at Obuasi Senior High Technical School (O’ SEC TEC) and Kofikrom.

The classrooms, boys dormitories, science lab, storerooms were flooded in Thursday’s downpour. The fence wall of the school has also collapsed.

Speaking to Adom news, the headmaster of the school, Ernest Wiafe, said the destruction will affect teaching and learning.

He indicated that, Form 2 Senior High School (SHS) students are set to report on Tuesday, and the school expects over 200 boys who are to occupy the dormitory, which has had its roof ripped off.

He said the students are scheduled to write West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and will need the science lab for practicals which has also had its roofs ripped off.

Mr. Wiafe urged the authorities to as a matter of urgency to the aid and fix the dormitories and classrooms.

The Odikro and Assembly member of Kofikrom, Nana Kwadwo Obeng, and Joseph Mensah were thankful no deaths were recorded.

They mentioned that, personnel from NADMO and the Coordinating Director of the Assembly have visited the scene and assured of assistance.

