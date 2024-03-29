A police patrol team from the Nsawam Police District encountered an accident while en route to Nsawam from Adeiso in the Eastern Region.

The incident involved a Toyota pickup with registration number GP 3030, which experienced a mechanical fault at Uptown on the Adeiso-Nsawam road.

At least five of the victims were sent to the Nsawam Government Hospital for treatment, while the vehicles involved were impounded for testing as part of ongoing police investigations.

“On 27/03/2024 about 1345hrs, C/Inspr. Rose Kyeremaa in-charge No. 46230 G/Sgt. George Boye, No. 35494 G/Cpl. Asare Akoto and No. 57945 G/Const. Bernard Dede Ofosu on board S/V. Toyota Pick-up no. GP 3030 driven by Issaka Yakubu all of the Nsawam Police District Day Patrols team were involved in a motor accident while driving from Adeiso direction to Nsawam,” a police incident report read.

On reaching a section of the road at Uptown on Adeiso-Nsawam road, the police vehicle developed a mechanical fault and the suspect driver lost control of his vehicle, veered off his lane and ran into a Hyundai i10 taxicab with registration No. GG 4512-21 driven by suspect driver Felix Akuffo aged 30 with four (4) occupants on board from Nsawam to Adeiso direction,” the statement added.

This recent occurrence follows another accident recorded early on the same day, where three police officers, two men and a woman lost their lives.

The officers were heading for operational duties when the tragic incident occurred.

