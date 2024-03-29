The nominees for various categories for the 25th Ghana Music Awards have been announced.
Organised by Charterhouse Productions, Telecel has become the official sponsor for annual events following the change of name from Vodafone.
The nominees were announced on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC.
Officially, #VGMA is now #TGMA🥳🎉— Ghana Music Awards (@GHMusicAwards) March 28, 2024
Launch of the #25thGMA currently ongoing at the Grand Arena (AICC)#TGMAat25
The awards ceremony has been scheduled for June 1, 2024.
Below is the full list:
Artist of The Year
Black Sherif
King Promise
Kuami Eugene
Nacee
Sarkodie
Stonebwoy
Best Gospel Artiste of the year
Diana Hamilton
Joe Mettle
Joyce Blessing
Perez Musik
Nacee
Piesie Esther
Scott Evans
Mavis Okyere
Best Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the year
Epixode
Ras Kuuku
Stonebwoy
Samini
Best Reggae/Dancehall Song
Truth – DSL
Stubborn SoulJah – Epixode
Efiekuma Love – Kofi Kinaata
San Bra – Samini
Non-Stop – Stonebwoy
Eyeball Remix – Ras Kuuku ft Samini
Best Gospel Song
Tears of Joy – Patience Nyarko
Anuonyam – Mabel Okyere
Aseda – Nace
Kaafo – Perez Muzik
Mo – Piesie Esther
100% – Scott Evans
Say Amen – Diana Hamilton
Victory – Joyce Blessing
Best Highlife Artiste of the Year
Abiana
Kofi Kinaata
Kuami Eugene
Akwaboah
FRA
African Artiste of the year
Rema
Tyla
Asake
Burna Boy
Davido
Jzyno
Songwriter of the Year
Perez Muzik – Don’t Cry
Fameye – Not God
DSL – Truth
Sarkodie. – Otan
Akwaboah – Esikyire
Stonebwoy – Manodzi ft Angelique Kidjo
Collaboration of the Year
Liquor – KiDi ft Stonebwoy
Lonely Road – O’Kenneth, Xlimkid
Case Remix – Mr Drew ft Mophty
Twatis – Oseikrom Sikani ft Kweku Smoke
Kwaku Ananse Remix – Amerado ft Fameye
Y’ahitte Remix – King Paluta ft Kuami Eugene
You Dey Feel The Vibe – FRA ft Nana Yaw Ofori Atta
My Darling – Akwaboah ft Kwabena Kwabena
International Collaboration of The Year
Scar – Gyakie ft JBee
Butter My Bread – Jyzno ft Lasmid
Terminator – King Promise ft Yung Jon
Manodzi. – Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo
Cryptocurrency – Kuami Eugene ft Rotimi
Wotowoto Season – Odumodublvck ft Black Sherif
Till We Die – Sarkodie ft Ruger
Perfect Combi – King Promise ft Gabzy
Best Rap Performance
The Hardest – Amerado
Warning – Eno Barony
Boasiako – FimFim
5th August (7) – Lyrical Joe
We Made It – Medikal
Otan – Sarkodie
Dear God – Strongman
Best Male Vocal Performance
Perez Muzik – Don’t Cry (Kaafo)
Kyei Mensa – Gyidie
Kofi Karikari ft Eternity – You Are Great
Josh Blakk – Hankipanki
Camidoh – Brown Skin Girl
KiDi – I Lied
Best Female Vocal Performance
Adina – Baby
Abiana – Far Away
Lordina The Soprano – His Grace
Queendalyn Yurglee – Hold My Hands
Niiella – temple
TiTi Owusu – Make Me Believe
Best New Artist
Bandy Banner
DSL
King Paluta
Maya Blu
Olivetheboy
Oseikrom Sikanii
Record of The Year
Reckless & Sweet – Amaarae
Far Away – Abiana
Manodzi – Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo
Iyawo – Josh Blakk
Me Dan Wo – Joe Mettle ft Kweku Teye
My Helper – Efya
Album/EP of The Year
Taste of Africa – Abiana
Fountain Baby – Amaarae
Love & Chaos – Kuami Eugene
Planning & Plotting – Medikal
5th Dimension – Stonebwoy
Most Popular Song of the Year
Hossana – Bandy Banero
Yaya – Black Sherif
Scar – Gyakie ft JBee
Victory – Joyce Blessing
Liquor – KiDi ft Stonebwoy
Terminator – King Promise
Monica – Kuami Eugene
Case Remix – Mr Drew ft Mophty
Aseda – Nacee
Goodsin – Olivetheboy
Otan – Sarkodie
Into the Future – Stonebwoy
Best Music Video
Manodzi – Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo
Wasted Eyes – Amaarae
Paradise – Black Sherif
Fate – Kuami Eugene
Broken Heart – DJ Vyrusky ft Kuami Eugene
100% – Scott Evans
Oil In My Head – Black Sherif
Kweku Playman – Kweku Smoke
Into the Future – Stonebwoy
Cryptocurrency – Kuami Eugene ft Rotimi