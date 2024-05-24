Reggae musician, Ras Kuuku claims his tour of the ghettos with his plaque in 2020 helped popularize the Ghana Music Awards scheme.

He stated that, he is undoubtedly one of the Ghana Music Awards’ favourite artists.

During an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, he said he is the only artiste who has significantly contributed to the popularity of the VGMA (now TGMA) awards.

“When I received the VGMA award, I made the scheme look so popular and bright. I am the only artiste who has made the scheme more popular than any other artiste,” he said.

Ras Kuuku also explained that, he toured the ghettos with the award to show appreciation to the people who supported him.

He emphasized that the ghettos are also a part of Ghana and wanted the residents to see the award, as they had not seen it before.

“I went parading around town with the award because those people made me who I am now. They haven’t seen the award before so I needed them to see what it looked like and I left the plague in the ghetto because that place is also part of Ghana”, he added.

Additionally, he denied claims that he had lost or misplaced his award.

He clarified that, the award delivered through the dispatch was not his, but belonged to another artist.

“I did not lose it, and neither did I misplace it. It is in my house. The award delivered through the dispatch was not mine, but that of one artist who didn’t have ‘sense’,” he said.

