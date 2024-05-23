Gospel musician Empress Gifty took to TikTok to celebrate with her husband, Hopeson Adorye, who was granted bail earlier today.

In a live feed, Empress Gifty shared her relief and joy, revealing that she had stayed awake all night praying for her husband’s release.

“I haven’t slept; I prayed all night for him to be bailed,” she said, expressing her deep concern and dedication.

Meanwhile, Hopeson Adorye also took the opportunity to criticize the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for his arrest.

“It is not a problem. By the time they realize they did a bad thing, it will be too late. No one can scare me,” he stated.

He continued that his arrest generated a buzz that gave out free publication to Alan Kyeremateng’s Movement of Change.

Nonetheless, the Dansoman Circuit Court granted GH₵20,000 bail to Hopeson Adorye, a leading member of Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change, with two sureties, one of which must be justified.

This decision came during his appearance before Her Honour Alima Abdul El-Lawal Basit on Thursday after he was charged with the publication of false news.

His arrest and subsequent detention at the Ministries Police Station occurred on Wednesday after he honoured an invitation to the Police Headquarters to assist with an investigation.

The inquiry pertains to his claims that the ruling NPP used dynamites to scare voters in the Volta region ahead of the 2016 election. According to Adorye, these actions affected voter turnout as many residents fled for safety. The case has been adjourned to June 26, 2024.

MORE: