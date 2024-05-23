Ghanaian musician, Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, has shared valuable insights on marriage following his recent divorce from actress Fella Makafui.

Speaking on Starr FM on Thursday, Medikal emphasized that love alone is not sufficient for a successful marriage.

The ‘Omo Ada’ rapper explained that there are many factors to consider before tying the knot, suggesting that couples should engage in thorough counselling and family discussions to understand the full scope of marriage.

“I want to advise people that I don’t think love is enough before you get married. Love is not enough for two people who want to marry. Marriage is a different thing; it’s a different ball game. If you love somebody, don’t be in a hurry to get married to the person,” Medikal stated.

He continued by highlighting the importance of seeking guidance and not rushing into marriage solely based on feelings of love.

“You people need counseling, you need families to talk to. Don’t just jump into marriage because you love someone. You might end up making a big mistake. That is my advice to the public,” he added.

Medikal’s reflections come in the wake of his high-profile split from Fella Makafui, which has sparked widespread discussion on social media.

His candid remarks serve as a cautionary tale for young people considering marriage, urging them to take a more comprehensive approach to this life-changing decision.

