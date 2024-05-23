Four people have died and 16 are injured after a two-storey building collapsed on the Spanish island of Majorca, local emergency services say.

Several people are believed to be trapped at the site of the Medusa Beach Club, a beachside restaurant on Cartago Street in the regional capital Palma de Majorca.

The incident reportedly happened at about 20:30 local time (19:30 BST). There are fears that a number of people maybe trapped in the wreckage.

Local emergency services say psychologists have been called to the scene.

The floor of the establishment collapsed on Thursday evening, causing people to fall into the basement below, where there were also customers and staff.

One man was pulled from the rubble with a broken arm, and the rescue services are working on the assumption that more people are trapped. Officials asked onlookers to remain silent in order to allow them to hear the voices of survivors.

The mayor of Palma, Jaime Martínez, is said to have travelled to the scene with the deputy mayor of tourism.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez sent condolences to the victims’ families.

He said he was closely following all the latest developments, and his government was ready to send all the required assistance.