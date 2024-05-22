The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has warned of moderate to heavy rainstorms expected to hit the southern part of the country.

The storm is currently observed in southern Togo and anticipated to affect the southwest part of Ghana later today.

A separate rainstorm over Burkina Faso is expected to cast cloudiness over parts of the Upper West with rains of varying intensity.

Areas expected to be highly affected by the rains include Tema, Accra, Koforidua, Begoro and its surroundings.

In the Volta environs, Aflao, Keta, Anloga, Ho, Akatsi, Somanya and surroundings are cautioned to prepare.

The state of the sea is rough.