The leader and the founder of the New Force Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako popularly known as Cheddar has reiterated his commitment to dredge the sea to the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

He highlighted the potential of water bodies to improve people’s lives around the world.

Cheddar faced criticism for promising to dredge the sea to encourage industrialization in landlocked Kumasi, Ashanti Region, during his campaign visit.

In an interview with Citi TV, the independent presidential Aspirant underlined his dedication to his goal of dredging the sea to the Ashanti Region, claiming that it is achievable if he is elected.

“Talking about the sea coming to Kumasi, and everything, I think there are a lot of people in this country who have travelled. Because the biggest part of our population is the youth, I think they are also enlightened to see. If you pick the 50 best citizens in the world today, press one button after one, all of the 50 is developed around water. All of them, England, London, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Dubai, it’s all water. Water is life, it gives irrigation, and it gives a lot of things.”