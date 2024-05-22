GITEX AFRICA 2024 (www.GITEXAFRICA.com), the continent’s largest and most influential tech and start-up event, is returning to Marrakech, Morocco, from 29-31 May 2024. The super-connector event will convene some of the most innovative enterprises and start-ups from 130 countries while gathering the most influential government authorities, founders, tech leaders, and industry experts on a three-day showcase and conference programme not to be missed. This year’s edition will feature significant participation from tech leaders, pioneers, and experts hailing from Egypt, among other nations.

After its highly successful debut in 2023, the second edition of the blockbuster event is ramping up exponential effort as a digital tour de force, rife with myriad solutions that provide Egyptian businesses and industry sectors with a crucial competitive edge while accelerating the development not just of the Egyptian economy but of the Pan-African tech ecosystem as a whole.

The powerhouse showcase expansion, marked by a record-breaking 70% year-on-year growth, will introduce the inaugural World Future Health Africa by GITEX HealthTech 5.0, the largest digital health tech sourcing and investment event accelerating the region’s digital health revolution. For the first time in the region, the event will unite the brightest minds defining the industry sector to discuss the latest developments and future-focused innovations in patient care, telemedicine, integrated healthcare systems, and more.

GITEX AFRICA 2024 will also take place with the co-located North Star Africa, the largest start-up event in the continent, bringing together 700-plus of the most prominent Pan-African start-ups. Egypt is one of the countries with the largest presence, bringing together dozens of trailblazing businesses from sectors like digital health, digital cities, e-commerce, mobility, digital finance, cybersecurity, IoT, and more. Powerful investors from the nation are also joining the programme, including names such as Flat6Labs, Sunny Side Venture Partners, and Algebra Ventures.

Egypt’s Leading Voices Address Africa’s Tech Future

Thought-provoking discussions around the most pressing issues, challenges, and opportunities in Africa’s key markets, including Egypt, also await the audience of GITEX AFRICA 2024. The three-day conference will convene 450-plus seasoned global speakers and deliver over 280 hours of immersive content across eight stages with an extensive agenda covering topics from AI, health tech, and cybersecurity to digital finance and sustainability.

The programme boasts the participation of some of Egypt’s most influential authorities and public figures in tech, business, investment, and the public sector. Visitors attending the Future Finance Summit on May 29 can look forward to an insightful fireside chat with Mohamed Abdelrahman, Head of Payment Instruments and Electronic Acceptance Channels at the Central Bank of Egypt, addressing the phenomenon of the remittance market, which according to the United Nations doubled in the continent in the last decade, reaching $100 billion in 2022 and surpassing the funds from Official Development Assistance (ODA) and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Mazen Aladdin, General Supervisor of International Development of the Egyptian Healthcare Authority will join the stage on the first day of GITEX AFRICA, during the World Future Health Africa Investment Forum, while World Future Health Congress’ attendees, on May 31, will see an insightful panel discussion on the role of tech defining the future of global emergency response, with the presence of Dr. Youssef Bassim, Chairman of the Digital Transformation and AI division of the Arab Hospitals Federation in Egypt.

Other relevant speakers coming from the nation include Karima El Hakim, Country Director of the global accelerator Plug And Play in Egypt; the astronaut Sara Sabry, Founder and CEO of Deep Space Initiative; Abeer Khedr, Head of Cybersecurity of the National Bank of Egypt; Rami Calache, Cybersecurity Lead for Africa of Microsoft Egypt; Mai Ali, Vice-President of Fintech, Payments, and Smart Transportation, Middle East and Africa at Moharram&Partners; among many others.

GITEX AFRICA 2024 will open on May 29, from 11:30 am to 6:00 pm, and on 30-31 May from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. Admissions and more information at www.GITEXAFRICA.com.

KAOUN International is the independent events company and wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) established to organize and manage events internationally. Derived from the Arabic word ‘universe’, KAOUN International’s mission is to ‘Create Limitless Connections’ for the industries and markets in which it operates. Created to leverage the 40-year legacy of DWTC’s events management business and drive future MICE sector opportunity in the MENASA region. KAOUN International delivers game-changing live experiences that build robust business connections, create opportunity, and stimulate economic growth, building on DWTC’s extensive portfolio of business and consumer events spanning multiple sectors, including technology, food and hospitality, sustainability, broadcast and satellite, automotive, talent development and leisure marine.