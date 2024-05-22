Black Starlets coach, Laryea Kingston, has highlighted the team’s primary goal of qualifying for the 2025 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after missing the last two tournaments.

Ghana’s U-17 side advanced to the ongoing WAFU Zone B Championship semifinals with a 2-0 victory over Benin on Tuesday evening at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Goals from Mark Mensah Kagawa and Theophilus Ayamga ensured Ghana’s U-17 team finished the Group A games undefeated.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Kingston, a former Ghana international, shared his enthusiasm for leading the team to the 2025 AFCON.

“Since 2017, Ghanaians have missed the quality of our teams from the 1991 to 2001 eras when we had strong squads. Qualification for this team would be incredible. For me, it would be the greatest joy.

“Ghanaians are eagerly awaiting this. They have put in a lot of effort for us to succeed. It’s been challenging because other countries are also developing, but I believe we are on the right path. We take it one day at a time.

“Now that we are in the semifinals, my technical team and I will prepare for any team we face on Saturday. We will be ready for any opponent,” he added.

Ghana will next face the second-placed team from Group B on Saturday. The finalists of the WAFU Zone B Championship will secure their spot in the U-17 AFCON.