Beginning June 10, children aged 6 to 14 years will be registered nation­wide and issued with Ghana Cards for them to access essential healthcare.

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and the National Identification Au­thority (NIA) have signed a joint agreement to facilitate the exercise.

The agreement aimed at ensuring com­prehensive healthcare coverage through the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and national identity documentation for Ghanaians.

Dedicated registration centres are to be set up in schools nationwide to facilitate the process, according to the NIA.

The registration seeks to enhance the chil­dren’s access to essential healthcare services, while also facilitating their participation in various socio-economic activities requiring official identification.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the NHIA Chief Executive, Dr DaCosta Abo­agye, said the collaboration between NHIA and NIA underscored a concerted effort by the government to streamline administrative processes and expand social services reach.

He expressed commitment to the suc­cessful implementation of the registration drive and highlighted the significance of the initiative in promoting inclusive healthcare and ensuring the rights and recognition of Ghana’s youth population.

The NIA Executive Secretary, Professor Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah, emphasised the role of the Ghana card as a fundamental tool for identity authentication and access to public services.

“The issuance of Ghana cards to children aged between 6 and 14 years represents a pivotal step in safeguarding their rights and enabling their full participation in society,” he stated.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to actively participate in ensuring that their children are registered to receive the Ghana card, thereby securing their access to essential healthcare services and official identification.

