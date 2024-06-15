Former Tamale Central MP, Inusah Fuseini has asserted that President Akufo-Addo‘s actions in the fight against corruption show that he is a “clearing agent.”

According to him, the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) reflects a high perception of corruption in President Akufo-Addo’s government.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, June 15, he cited the Australian Visa scandal in 2018, where some 50 people posing as journalists were refused entry into Australia for the Olympic Games.

Subsequently, the then Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide, and other government officials were suspended from office for their roles in what many described as an embarrassing act for the country.

President Akufo-Addo reinstated Mr Hadzide and others after an investigation, a report of which is yet to be made public.

On the back of this, the former Tamale Central MP argued that the President has become a clearing agent instead of fighting corruption.

“The Australian Visa case, who cleared the man? Because the police never issued a report. But it is the President who cleared him on an NPP conference platform,” he asserted.

Mr Fuseini stated that the police should have issued a report clearing the former Deputy Youth and Sports Minister so that the President could say he was cleared by the police.

“But up to now, nobody has seen the police report. It is the President on an NPP platform who cleared Pius Hadzide, and you said we shouldn’t call you a clearing agent,” Mr. Fuseini said.

He also cited the stolen $1 million belonging to the former Minister for Sanitation Cecilia Abena Dapaah, stating that if the President ties the hands of the police and the investigative body investigating the matter, what does he expect them to do.

He argued that Akonta Mining also stands out in all these matters, stating, “Who cleared Akonta Mining? Is it not the President? And we should not say that he is a clearing agent,” he asked.

