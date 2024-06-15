A research fellow at the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Dr Osae-Kwapong has called for punitive action against the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Amenfi East, Ernest Frimpong.

Dr Osae-Kwapong in an interview on Accra-based Channel 1 TV stated the action will show that the country frowns on such acts.

“There has to be some consequences for it to show that we condemn these things,” he stated.

Mr Frimpong was captured on a viral video urging miners to attack Police officers and soldiers who extort money from them.

This was at a forum attended by the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, who chairs the Regional Security Council.

But Mr Frimpong has already denied the allegations, asserting that he did not endorse illegal mining or encourage miners to fight military personnel.

He claimed his remarks were taken out of context from a two-hour engagement with artisanal small-scale miners, emphasising that his intentions were misrepresented.

Mr Frimpong was however arrested and released on Wednesday evening after the Police took his statement.

