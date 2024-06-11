The Parliamentary candidate (PC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Amenfi East constituency of the Western Region, Ernest Frimpong, has denied endorsing illegal mining activities in the area.

According to him, he is a victim of circumstance and that his comments were taken out of context.

Mr. Frimpong stated emphatically that, he never endorsed illegal mining known in local parlance as ‘galamsey’ during a recent engagement with artisanal small-scale miners in the constituency.

Addressing this misinformation in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday, he stressed that he has never supported illegal mining in any form.

“Some people have created the impression that I incited the miners, but I only echoed their sentiments regarding the fear and panic caused by certain individuals. I never supported illegal mining activities in any form” he said.

Mr. Frimpong said he only met with small-scale miners to address their concerns.

