The Chief Executive Officer for National Ambulance Service, Professor Ahmed Nuhu Zakariah has been awarded at the African Public Service (APSO) Awards, under the Medical Assistance and Emergency Service category, for his years of exceptional service and contribution to the country’s health sector.

Prof. Zakariah was presented with a plaque and a citation that read, “This award is in recognition of your exemplary performance as a public servant whose excellent contributions to the practice of good corporate governance in your organization and to the overall socio-economic development of Africa are commendable”.

He expressed gratitude to the awarding board for the recognition and assured them of his continuous commitment in the development of the country’s health sector.

The ceremony, organized by the Business Executive, took place in Accra and had in attendance individuals across various sectors being recognized for their exceptional contributions.

As the head of National Ambulance Service, Prof. Zakariah’s leadership is evident to the many in the health sector.

He has spearheaded the transformation of the Service, from seven (7) pilot stations in 2004, to the current number of two hundred and ninety-seven (297)