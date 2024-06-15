The Cape Coast Teaching Hospital has temporarily suspended haemodialysis services.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Fred Nyankah explained the development is due to maintenance work to be carried out to ensure that only quality services are rendered.

“This is to respectfully inform our cherished clients and the general public of the temporal suspension of haemodialysis services at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital. This has become necessary due to some quality issues experienced last week in the course of our regular operations.

“We understand the critical need for this service within our catchment area and the challenges this suspension poses to our clients and the general public, and therefore, sincerely regret this suspension of services,” the statement read in parts.

Meanwhile, the hospital has assured of a quick resumption of service possibly before the close of next week.

Below is the full statement: