A 58-year-old man, Amenin Asare is battling with hypertension, a condition that has changed his life since October 15, 2017.

Narrating his ordeal to Adom News, Mr Asare said it all started on a Sunday while going to give offertory in church.

Mr Asare said he suddenly felt part of his body was immobile in an attempt to remove money from his pocket.

He later felt pains around his face and in one leg, and was him admitted at Mab Hospital.

From that moment, his life took a complete turn as he lost his job as a General Manager and Record Keeper.

To stabilise his health, Mr Asare said he sold his land and container in order to buy his medications.

As if that was not enough heartbreak, his wife and mother of his three children left him because the sickness had taken a toll on him and could barely fend for the family.

“This breaks my heart and I fear for my life and can’t imagine my life without my children,” he lamented.

The 58-year-old man currently needs support to undergo physiotherapy to help him get back on his feet.

Hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, is a major global health concern. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is the leading cause of death worldwide.

In Ghana, hypertension topped the list of 11 diseases that caused the most deaths in 2022. This alarming statistic was revealed in a report released by the Births and Deaths Registry.

The report highlighted that out of 50,992 registered deaths, 18,689 were attributed to the top 11 causes of mortality, accounting for 36.7% of all deaths.

Hypertension was the leading killer, claiming the lives of 2,573 individuals. Following closely were pneumonia with 2,457 deaths, heart failure with 2,225 deaths, and acute respiratory failure with 2,203 deaths.

Other significant causes included stroke (1,679 deaths), diabetes (1,578 deaths), severe sepsis (1,558 deaths), septic shock (1,401 deaths), chronic liver disease (1,103 deaths), cancer (1,036 deaths), and cerebrovascular diseases (876 deaths).

Mr Asare’s story underscores the personal toll of this public health crisis, highlighting the need for increased awareness and support for those battling hypertension.

As he struggles with his health and the emotional strain of his family’s separation, his situation exemplifies the broader impact of this deadly disease on individuals and families alike.

Cases of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Accra and Ghana at large, are fast increasing, with cardiovascular ailments linked to hypertension, being a major killer of the aged and middle-aged residents of the capital city.

The Metropolitan Director of Health Services, Dr. Abena Okoh, who made the disclosure, said unhealthy lifestyles are a major cause of chronic diseases, including hypertension.

“The risk factors that can lead to one getting hypertension are someone who does not do any physical activity, taking too much salt, and too much fats and oil in foods, this part of unhealthy eating can cause hypertension”.

Dr. Okoh stated that hypertension was the fifth biggest cause of death in Accra Metropolis for three consecutive years – from 2021 through 2023.

Totalling 38,826, hypertension cases recorded in Accra health facilities, he said had been 12,451 in 2021, 12,671 in 2022 and 13,704 in 2023, said the health director.

