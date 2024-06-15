Former First Lady, Lordina Mahama, has called for unity ahead of the December 7 election.

She noted that as election day draws near, party members can step on each other’s toes but they must learn to forgive themselves.

Interacting with National Democratic Congress (NDC) members in the Northern region, Mrs Mahama urged party executives to settle all internal disputes.

The wife of the NDC flagbearer, John Mahama encouraged them to take cues from John Mahama’s leadership, adding it is only through unity that the party can secure victory in the election.

“If someone offends you, think about John Mahama and forgive the person,” she urged.

The visit marks the former First Lady’s third regional tour following her visits to the Savannah and Bono East Regions.

To commemorate the 2024 Eid ul-Adha celebration, Mrs Mahama extended greetings to Muslims and distributed a few items.

For his part, the NDC Regional Chairman, Ali Adolf, expressed confidence that Mr Mahama emerged victorious and pledged to intensify the campaign to secure all 18 parliamentary seats in the region.

ALSO READ: