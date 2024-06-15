A group of 50 young women activists, empowered by Plan International Ghana, have submitted a manifesto proposal to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress(NDC).

The group have urged the two dominant political parties urging them to prioritise the needs of young women.

The proposal calls for the introduction of internship and apprenticeship programs, entrepreneurship support, and access to education and reproductive health services.

It also advocates for leadership opportunities and challenges gender stereotypes in political representation.

The activists, part of Plan International Ghana’s “She Leads, We Gain” campaign, aim to create a supportive environment for girls and young women to thrive in society.

The policy proposals focused on enhancing employability through internship and apprenticeship programs, encouraging entrepreneurship with access to start-up capital, training, and mentorship and improving access to quality education, including scholarships and infrastructure development.

Others are promoting STEM education among girls, strengthening reproductive health services, including access to contraception and maternal health facilities.

The rest are providing sanitary facilities and accessible sanitary products, promoting leadership skills and amplifying girls’ voices in decision-making processes and implementing gender quotas in political representation.

Project Manager at Plan International Ghana, Anna Nabere, emphasised the importance of prioritizing policies that foster inclusivity and empowerment for girls and young women.

This policy proposal aims to address the unique challenges faced by girls and young women in Ghana, creating a supportive environment for their inclusion, empowerment, and advancement in society.

