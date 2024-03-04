The Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Nuru Sharubutu has led the National Muslim Conference of Ghana, to present a manifesto proposal to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama.

The 14-point ‘Muslim Manifesto’ is important in ensuring that political actors do not neglect the Muslim community.

The presentation was made last Thursday at a meeting attended by Mr Mahama, NDC executives, and some members of parliament.

The proposals included the construction of STEM and TVET schools in all Zongo communities across the nation’s sixteen administrative regions, an amendment to the interstate succession bill to allow Muslims to inherit according to Islamic ordinances, and the establishment of modern abattoirs adhering to World Health Organization standards in all regions of Ghana.

Also, the conference proposed the formation of a permanent pilgrimage board to facilitate the annual Mecca trips.

Mr Mahama upon receipt of the proposal assured the National Chief Imam and the Muslim community that he will take a keen interest in their requests and work to ensure that they benefit from what is due to them.

“Thank you for your proactive approach, and rest assured that your voice will be heard in our 2024 manifesto.

“Together, we will work to build a more inclusive and equitable Ghana that we all want.

In response, Mahama acknowledged that many of the points in the Muslim Manifesto are already included in the NDC’s 2020 People’s Manifesto,” he lauded.

Meanwhile, the conference within last week submitted a similar proposal to Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

