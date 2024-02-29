The National Chief Imam, Dr Sheik Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, together with the leadership of the National Muslim Conference(NMC) have presented their manifesto proposals to the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Mahamadu Bawumia.

They presented the proposal to Dr Bawumia at his office on Thursday.

This is in response to the manifesto committee’s call to all groups, organisations and individuals to bring their ideas and inputs for them to be included in the NPP’s manifesto for the 2024 elections.

The move forms part of the flagbearer’s vision of an all inclusive manifesto for the good of the Ghanaian people.

In his welcome address, Dr Bawumia touted the infrastructural and other developmental projects that the government has undertaken in the Zongo communities in the area of schools, astro turfs, ICT libraries, mechanized water systems, all of which were funded through the Zongo Development Fund.

He pledged his commitment to developing the country through policies and good structures.

The vice president also assured the NMC, the Chief Imam and other stakeholders that the manifesto committee will take a good look at their inputs and act accordingly upon them.

