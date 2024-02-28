The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has reiterated his readiness to help the party sweep majority of parliamentary seats in the 2024 election.

This is evident in the setup of his campaign team which includes a Deputy Campaign Manager in charge of Parliamentary Elections.

In addition, a Parliamentary Elections Committee has been set up to focus fully on improving the fortunes of the party at the constituency level in the December 7 election.

The team is made up of the NPP General Secretary; Justin Frimpong Kodua, Akuapim South MP and Deputy Campaign Manager in charge of Parliamentary Elections, Osei Bonsu (OB) Amoah, First Deputy Majority Whip and MP for Tolon; Habib Iddrisu, Majority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam/Adoagyiri; Frank Annoh-Dompreh.

Majority Leader and MP for Effutu Alexander Afenyo Markin, and Deputy Majority Leader and MP for Asokwa Patricia Appiagyei are also part of the team.

These MPs have a track record of winning contentious elections and have gained enormous experience in parliamentary activities and their experiences will be very useful in that regard.

With only 10 months away from the election, the party has its sights on the parliamentary elections as it seeks to avoid another hung parliament.

