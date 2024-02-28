The Coalition Against Galamsey has raised concerns about President Nana Akufo-Addo’s silence on some critical national issues, including illegal mining locally referred to as galamsey.

According to the Coalition, considering that the president came into office on the back of a huge anti-galamsey advocacy, it is quite surprising in his last speech, he did not update the nation on the progress made so far.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition on Joy FM’s Midday News on February 28, Rev Dr Opuni Frimpong explained that although the president did not comment on the issue while delivering the State of the Nation Address on Tuesday, they expect him to touch on the issue at least before he leaves office.

He emphasised that the Coalition would give President Akufo-Addo the benefit of the doubt to respond to various sentiments expressed by Ghanaians.

“Now at least with the public sentiment, I pray and hope whoever is listening to JoyFM at this moment will draw the president and presidency’s attention that Ghanaians still want to hear you. We heard you yesterday but beyond all the nice issues you raised, there are ears that are waiting to hear you on galamsey as you are about to go through your last few years,” he said.

Additionally, he said that the President should be able to clarify why there appears to be no significant progress in the galamsey fight and possibly suggest measures that could be adopted to put the country on the edge in the fight.

“At least why have we not been able to change the colors of our waters? Why can’t the people around Birem including Akyem people drink Birem at this moment?

“The President can tell us something and project into the future what we need to do differently,” he added.

In July 2017, the President, Nana Akufo-Addo put his presidency on the line with a commitment to end galamsey in Ghana.

Rallying Ghana’s traditional leaders together, he said if there is one right thing to be done, that thing is for all to fight galamsey, reclaim the lands and leave for posterity a “green country” and a “clean space.”

