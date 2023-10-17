The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has blamed President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the destruction caused by illegal mining known in local parlance as galamsey.

The NDC has described the duo as active “collaborators and promoters” of the menace.

Addressing the press on Monday, the National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, accused the government of protecting appointees involved in the illegality.

“Like many environmentalists and patriotic voices, the NDC is deeply worried and appalled by the extent to which President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Alhaji Bawumia have gone to encourage and condone the destruction of Ghana’s environment.

They have been active collaborators and promoters of the ‘galamsey trade’. Their actions through their Attorney-General to continuously protect corrupt officials of the ruling NPP and the government, speak loudly. Posterity will never forgive them,” he stated.

The comment of Sammy Gyamfi is on the back of Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame’s opinion on former Environment Minister, Pro Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng’s galamsey report.

The report, which is being investigated by the Police CID, accused some government officials and NPP gurus of being involved in galamsey.

The individuals including Gabby Otchere-Darko, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, former Manso MP, Prof Albert Quarm among others denied their alleged involvement amidst the threat of legal action.

Subsequently, Mr Dame has said the report is empty and does not provide any evidence for the persons involved to be prosecuted and has therefore asked the police to discharge them except three others.

But to the NDC, the AG’s response is a mere cover up and has therefore cautioned they will prosecute the officials involved if voted into power.

Meanwhile, the party is demanding the immediate resignation of Mr Dame.

READ ALSO: