A young woman, Esther Agyam, is appealing for support to undergo surgery for a brain tumour.

She is in dire need of GH₵110,000.00 to get her life back.

Esther said her condition has affected her physical activities, but lacks the financial capacity to do anything about it.

Narrating her ordeal on Adom News, Esther said she was diagnosed at the Greater Accra Regional (Ridge) Hospital in March.

This, according to her, was after frequent headaches, which sometimes resulted in seizures.

As someone who washes clothes for a living, Esther said the condition took a toll on her strength and energy level, so she couldn’t work as she used to – a situation she said made her lose all her customers.

Her husband, Mr Agyam, said they are racing against time, but every attempt by the family to get help has proved futile.

“The deadline we were given for the surgery is long overdue,” he said.

He has therefore appealed to all well-meaning Ghanaians to support Esther to enable her undergo the surgery.

Donations can be sent to MoMo number 0246882646.