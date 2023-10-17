Great Olympics head coach, Annor Walker, is hoping his side stays on top of the Ghana Premier League for some time.

His comments come after his side recorded a 3-0 win over Accra Lions in the final games of the matchday five fixtures at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday afternoon.

A brace from Michael Yeboah and a goal from Emmanuel Antwi sealed the big win for the time Ghana Premier League champions.

The win moves Great Olympics to the top of the Premier League table with 9 points.

Given the performance, Mr. Walker said “I would wish being there (on top of the league) to end the league but… am sure am going to be there for a time at least. The defenders are solid but my attack is where the problem was and we worked on it throughout the week”.

“I had to talk to those who are assisting from the wings and from the middle, the offensive midfielders to also help so that we can make it and you saw the two goals came from one of my wingers, who is, Michael Yeboah,” he added.

Great Olympics will be hosted by Aduana FC in the matchday six games at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa this weekend.