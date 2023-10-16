The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has warned government officials and party apparatchiks engaged in illegal mining that they would not escape the law.

Addressing the media on Monday, October 16, the National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi said all government officials and party apparatchiks engaged in illegal mining must be arrested, prosecuted and punished.

This, he says, should be done “no matter whose ox is gored” to serve as a deterrent.

According to him, if the authorities fail to carry through with the prosecution of persons engaged in illegal mining, and “are let off the hook today, they will not escape the long arms of the law tomorrow, because crime has no expiry date.”

He noted that, until the arrests and prosecutions are done, the country will not make any headway in the fight against illegal mining.

“Fellow countrymen and women, our collective survival as a nation is at stake here. Our beloved country is fast losing its flora, fauna and water bodies. We are fast becoming endangered species due to the greed and selfishness of a few government officials, party apparatchiks and irresponsible persons who are recklessly engaging in illegal mining with impunity,” he added.

According to Mr. Gyamfi, the NDC cannot afford to sit aloof and allow this canker to fester.

He added that “if we close our eyes to the evil going on, we shall all bear the consequences of the actions of these miscreants who are destroying our water bodies, lands and forests like there is no tomorrow – all in search for gold to satisfy their selfishness and greed.”

In light of this, Sammy Gyamfi urged Ghanaians to take keen interest in the investigations into the ‘galamsey’ issue.

“We cannot and must not accept any shoddy investigation or farcical attempt to whitewash those responsible for this evil” he stated.

The party therefore called on the media to join forces in demanding accountability from duty bearers while commending the media for the yeoman job done in this regard.