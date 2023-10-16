The Police have rescued the chief of Kubease, Nana Ottupre Kwagyan, who was allegedly taken by unknown men in the Kwahu East District of the Eastern region.

In a Facebook post, the police indicated that the alleged victim, in the early morning of today Monday, 16th October 2023, was forcefully taken from his house by some six (6) persons to an unknown location.

The swift intervention of the Police following a report of the incident led to the rescue of the victim at Abene.

The victim is currently in safe custody while the investigation continues to get the perpetrators arrested.

