Member of Parliament for Keta, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey has threatened legal action against the Volta River Authority (VRA) for failing to warn the affected residents of the Akosombo and Kpong Dam spillage.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews’ The Probe on Sunday, he claimed that the people were not sensitised before the exercise.

He also denied engagement with Members of Parliament over the spillage.

“There was no warning or so from VRA even to spill the water. At the end of the day when they were in crisis, it was too late… I am encouraging our indigenes, especially the Volta region we need to sue the VRA,” he said.

According to Mr Gakpey, the suit will be centered on the damage caused to residents without prior notice of spillage and for compensation.

He noted that the VRA informed them of the development “in the midst of the disaster.”

This follows thousands of residents in nine districts across the Volta, Eastern and Greater Accra regions, losing their belongings and homes to the flood as a result of the ongoing spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams.

The Volta River Authority explained that it is conducting this spillage due to a “consistent rise in the inflow pattern and water level of the Akosombo Dam.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Director of NADMO, Seji Saji Amedonu says they are coordinating efforts to send relief items to affected residents.

“There are things that we need to give to the people. So have provided some food items and non-food items and the non-food items include – blankets, mattresses, mosquito nets, coils, buckets, etc. And food items – gari, sausage, maize, oil among others. We are trying to reach almost every one that has been affected,” he said.

