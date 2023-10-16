The Ghana Navy has evacuated over 8,000 victims from flood-stricken areas due to the Akosombo dam spillage in parts of the Volta region.

This forms part of a rescue mission to get the victims to safe haven.

Commodore EA Kwafo from the Naval Training Command disclosed this during an update on the floods at Mepe in the Volta Region on Monday.

“We were keeping watch on critical infrastructure and as of yesterday evening, we had evacuated over 8,000 flood-stricken people to safe havens, and we have brought over ten more boats downstream and experienced divers and lifesavers to assist in the rescue efforts,” he said.

Commodore Kwafo explained that the rescue team is monitoring critical infrastructure and responding to distress calls in order to neutralise the effect of the damage caused by the spillage.

“We are monitoring critical infrastructure as well as responding to distress calls from the District Assemblies, VRA, and NADMO, and we have been rescuing people on the water, and we are monitoring the estuary because it becomes a deathtrap in times of flooding,” he stated.

Commodore Kwafo indicated that, more personnel and logistics would be deployed if the need arise.

“Depending on how it goes, we may bring in more facilities and more personnel. If the situation improves, we may be keeping a watch anyway, and we are ready to respond to any distress call and help save lives and properties to help mitigate the losses during these difficult times,” he assured.

Thousands of residents in South Tongu, North Tongu, Central Tongu, Asuogyaman, and several other areas have had their homes submerged due to the spillage, which commenced on September 15.

The spillage is due to a consistent rise in the inflow pattern and water level of the Akosombo reservoir.

It has become a necessary evil because the dam risks a possible break which will wreak severe havoc if the spillage is not done.

Meanwhile, political figures including President Akufo-Addo and former President John Mahama have visited the areas to solidarise with the victims.

ALSO READ: