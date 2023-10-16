Rapper, Edem has revealed why Ghana music is not going global.

According to him, the lack of money for promotion and investment in music is to blame for the current phenomenon.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Edem said the Ghana music industry lacks the resources and investors who will propel things to greater heights.

“Our industry lacks money. For you to rule you need to be exposed. It’s resources we need, and it’s the same preventing Togolese artiste from crossing into Ghana” he bemoaned.

Edem said certain entertainment awards which will promote Ghana music and Ghanaian artistes have been suspended due to lack of funds.

“It’s the same resources that is making it hard for Bass Awards, Ghana meets Naija and 4syte Music Awards not to happen,” he added.

