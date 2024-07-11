Executive Secretary for the Creative Arts Agency, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, has highlighted the importance of creating a distinctive musical identity for Ghana to enhance its international recognition.

Speaking at a recent stakeholders engagement with artistes and artiste managers, she stressed the need for a unique musical identity that has global appeal.

The engagement aimed to gather input from creatives and key players in the industry for the promotion of the #playghana initiative.

Gyankroma, the daughter of President Akufo-Addo, acknowledged Ghana’s historical contribution to Highlife music but emphasized the need for a specific, globally appealing music genre.

“When we mention Ghana music, the immediate question is often ‘what is Ghana music?’ Everybody is doing everything, and so we are supporting everything. However, our producers and musicians must be able to come out with a particular sound that is coming from Ghana. For instance, if it is Highlife, let’s do it, or Hiplife, let’s stick to that. Whichever one, I think the most important thing is to have a music sound from Ghana that will be internationally recognized,” she said.

Gyankroma stressed that the current situation makes it challenging to identify a distinct Ghanaian sound in the global music scene. “Our music industry needs to reach a point where audiences worldwide can readily identify Ghana’s musical signature,” she emphasized.

Nonetheless, she clarified that the initiative’s goal is not to limit Ghanaian musicians to specific genres, but to create a unified and recognizable music identity.

“The aim is to foster a unique sound that can stand out on the global stage while allowing the diversity and creativity of Ghanaian musicians to flourish,” she added.

In December last year, Ghana launched the PlayGhana project, a significant initiative aimed at boosting the exposure of Ghanaian music on local radio stations.

This project is crucial at a time when the local music industry is experiencing a downward trend, seeking to promote and support home-grown talent by ensuring more airtime for Ghanaian artists.

