President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pledged government’s support the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

He has assured the government will do everything possible to ensure the victims get all the necessary help.

The President gave this assurance when he visited the residents of Mepe and adjoining communities on Monday to ascertain the devastation caused by the spillage.

“Let everybody know that politics does not come into the issue when things like this occur and government acts. When I took the oath, I took it on behalf of everyone in Ghana whether they voted for me or not; I’m the President of the people,” he assured.

On the sidelines of his visit, Akufo-Addo also highlighted the mandate of an inter-ministerial committee which has been set up to coordinate the responses for the flooding.

“The coordination is about the immediate and the most important thing was to ensure the life of people and that is why 9 centres were established for all the displaced people and all the people in these 9 centres have been provided relief items by NADMO, and it is their intention to continue to provide relief items. Apart from what NADMO is doing, we must also think about the future,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo explained that, the committee will decide the immediate relief the victims will need and also to ensure there is no future reoccurrence.

“I am aware that you are a farming people and the people who are farming on the banks of the rivers have had their crops destroyed. One of the things the Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Finance and the Office of the President are going to do is to work together with the District Assemblies to decide the exact support we have to give to you when the water has gone away.

“This is why I am saying that the Committee is working in several phases, one being to provide immediate relief, and then to prevent such happening in the future. I want you to know the government is going to do everything in its powers to assist to ensure everything is all right,” he added.

ALSO READ: