The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the government to provide urgent and immediate support to the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, the National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi on behalf of the party sympathised with the affected communities.

He charged the government, the Volta River Authority (VRA), and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to attend to the plight of the affected persons.

“Before we deal with the main subject matter for today’s encounter, we wish to first express our heartfelt sympathies to our brothers and sisters of the North, South, and Central Tongu districts of the Volta Region who have been displaced by the devastating spillage from the Akosombo Dam,” Mr Gyamfi said on the sidelines of the briefing to reacts to the Attorney General’s opinion on Prof Frimpong-Boateng’s galamsey report.

He reiterated calls by former President John Dramani Mahama for the government and relevant agencies to provide immediate support for the people.

“Even as we sympathise with the victims of this disaster, we wish to reiterate the important call that has been made by our flagbearer and leader, H.E. President John Dramani Mahama for the government of Ghana, acting through the Volta River Authority (VRA), the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and other relevant agencies to immediately provide the needed support to residents in the affected communities. This must be done as a matter of urgency to ameliorate the plight of our suffering compatriots,” he appealed.

Over 12,000 people in South Tongu, North Tongu, Central Tongu, Asuogyaman, and other areas of the Volta region have had their homes submerged due to the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams, which began on September 15.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday visited the area to ascertain the extent of damage and also pledged commitment to provide all the necessary support.